Credit: Ryan Hawk/Woodland Park Zoo

Woodland Park Zoo's spring Fecal Fest kicks off March 6. Visit www.zoo.org/fecalfest to find out how to win the chance to purchase the highly-coveted Zoo Doo, the zoo's "black gold" compost

Got poo?

Fecal Fest kicks off March 6

Spring is in the air and so is the sweet-smelling aroma of Zoo Doo, Woodland Park Zoo’s exotic, highly coveted compost. The annual spring Fecal Fest kicks off Monday, March 6.

Zoo Doo is composed of species feces contributed by a variety of the zoo’s non-primate herbivores, such as hippos, giraffes, mountain goats, tapirs and more, and is perfect to grow veggies and annuals.

The Fecal Fests, held each spring and fall, attract local gardeners to enter a bid to purchase the exotic, highly-coveted Zoo Doo and Bedspread that Dr. Doo, aka the “Prince of Poo,” the “GM of BM” or the “Grand Poopah,” has been piling all winter.

Zoo Doo is available in 5, 10, 20 and 50 gallons, and by the truck load.

Bedspread, the zoo’s premium composted mulch, is available by the truck load. Bedspread is a combination of Zoo Doo, sawdust, and large amounts of wood chips and is used to cushion perennial beds and woody landscapes including rose beds, shrubs and pathways.

Dr. Doo’s private reserve of Worm Doo will be sold again. Worm Doo is worm castings made from Zoo Doo and zoo coffee grounds. An exceptional rich soil and microbial diverse soil amendment recommended for seedlings, potted plants or in the garden, Worm Doo has been pooped once by exotic herbivores and pooped again by compost loving worms.

Due to the high demand for Zoo Doo, gardening fans must enter online to win the chance to purchase Zoo Doo or Bedspread. To enter, fill out the online form at zoo.org/fecalfest starting March 6–March 27. Only one entry per person is eligible for each drawing.

Entries will be randomly selected according to supply and demand and Dr. Doo will contact the lucky drawn entries only. Pick-up dates will begin

April 8–29. Sorry, phone and mail orders can’t be accepted.

Zoo Doo:

5 gallons $5

$10 gallons $10

20 gallons $20

50 gallons $30.

Limited to 100 gallons per recipient.

Pick-up truck: 6x3 bed $50; 6x4 bed $70; 8x4 bed $80.



Winners may get one full truckload per person. Pint-sized buckets are available at the ZooStore for $4.95.

Bedspread pick-up truck: 6x3 bed $40; 6x4 bed $50; 8x4 bed $60. Winners may get up to two full truckloads per person.

Worm Doo: pint-sized buckets $10. Available at the ZooStores while supplies last, starting March 6.

