Love hunting for eggs? Seattle Parks has a basket full of options

If you've got someone in your family who loves hunting for eggs (and who doesn't?) you are going to have a lot of options coming up soon. The Seattle Parks and Recreation Department shared this list of upcoming egg infused events:

Spring Egg Hunts

What: Bring a bag or basket to hunt for eggs.

Ages: 10 and under

Locations: Hiawatha Community Center

Time: 10 a.m. sharp, arrive by 9:45 a.m., Rain or shine. Saturday, April 8

Spring Egg Hunt

What: Breakfast snacks and egg hunt.

Ages: 11 and under

Location: Alki Community Center

Time: 9-10:30 a.m. (Egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. sharp). Saturday, April 15



Spring Egg Hunt

What: Come gather eggs treats and fun prizes,

Ages: 12 and under

Location: Delridge Community Center

Time: 10 a.m. sharp. Saturday, April 15

Spring Egg Hunt

What: Easter egg hunt

Ages: All ages

Location: High Point Community Center

Time: 10 a.m. sharp. Saturday, April 15