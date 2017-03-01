Love hunting for eggs? Seattle Parks has a basket full of options
If you've got someone in your family who loves hunting for eggs (and who doesn't?) you are going to have a lot of options coming up soon. The Seattle Parks and Recreation Department shared this list of upcoming egg infused events:
Spring Egg Hunts
What: Bring a bag or basket to hunt for eggs.
Ages: 10 and under
Locations: Hiawatha Community Center
Time: 10 a.m. sharp, arrive by 9:45 a.m., Rain or shine. Saturday, April 8
Spring Egg Hunt
What: Breakfast snacks and egg hunt.
Ages: 11 and under
Location: Alki Community Center
Time: 9-10:30 a.m. (Egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. sharp). Saturday, April 15
Spring Egg Hunt
What: Come gather eggs treats and fun prizes,
Ages: 12 and under
Location: Delridge Community Center
Time: 10 a.m. sharp. Saturday, April 15
Spring Egg Hunt
What: Easter egg hunt
Ages: All ages
Location: High Point Community Center
Time: 10 a.m. sharp. Saturday, April 15
