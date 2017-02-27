Ballard Crime Watch: Man’s plasma cutter stolen, house ‘tossed'

Dirt devil makes off with watches, personal papers

Police responded to a burglary that occurred on Northwest 64th Street on Feb 16. The complainant told police that when he returned home from work he found his bathroom window and back door open. His bedroom was in disarray. The complainant noticed a vacuum cleaner was used to push his dog into its kennel. A flashlight, watches, a Kindle, birth certificates and social security cards were stolen. The rest of the house was undisturbed. The complainant said that is daughter had taken a shower earlier that day and had left the bathroom window cracked opened. There was a trail of dirt from the bathroom, indicating that it was the point of entry. The estimated value of the loss was $826.

A man is missing a plasma cutter and laundry soap after his home on Third Avenue Northwest was burglarized. The man said the lives at the residence a few days a week and spends the rest of his time on Camano Island. He said the entire interior of the home was “tossed.” Police reported that the mess inside the home made it difficult to walk through. Books, papers, shelves were all pulled down. There were trash bags taped over the windows and a window on the south side of the house was forced open. The plasma cutter and laundry soap were valued at $1200. Police took a roll of tape for potential latent prints.

