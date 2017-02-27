BHS Foundation starts Running of the Beavers 5K to benefit school

Running in Ballard just got a whole lot better because the Ballard High School Foundation is launching its first annual Bernie’s Automotive’s Running of the Beavers 5K event to benefit Ballard High School.

April Fools Day, April 1, marks the day of the 5K Run/Walk, and at 9:00 a.m. runners will start at Golden Gardens and follow the Shilshole Bay waterfront to eventually circle back and finish at the park. A kids’ dash will be offered after the main race.

Runners will walk away from the race with a t-shirt and a racing bib. All proceeds from the race will benefit the school. The BHS Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization that supports BHS. Since its inception in 1997, the foundation has raised over $5 million for the school. Funds from the foundation have gone directly toward a greenhouse for the Science Department and Bio-technology Academy, the BHS Maritime Academy and student athletics.



Sue Verduin is member of the foundation and chair of the event. She is also a graduate of BHS, along with her mother and two children.

“It’s a community event designed to reach our to the parents and students of BHS but also to younger students in the community. We wanted to created something sustainable and something that would get the whole community involved,” said Verduin.

Other than the Ballard Food Bank’s Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving there is no other 5K run in Ballard, so Verduin said the foundation believes it will be a good addition to the community.

“We worked with the City to find a route that differs from the Trot.”

Event sponsors include Bernie’s Automotive, Virginia Mason Medical Center and Anchor QEA.

Verduin said that with the support from the three sponsors, the run operational costs are covered; so all funds garnered from participation will go straight to supporting the school.

“That’s a pretty good position to be in, so we are pounding the pavement to drum up as much support as possible.”

For more information visit http://www.RunningoftheBeavers.com

