Free tickets to biz kid$ TV show taping on March 8

The producers of BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY are taping season 6 of their entertaining and educational BIZ KID$ TV show! Join the stars of the show, which is a national Public TV series seen by millions. It’s all about money and business, and teaches kids ways they can make and grow their money. It’ll be a fun, entertaining evening and you’ll get to go “behind the scenes” and learn how a TV show is produced. You might event end up on TV!! There will be food and PRIZES, too.

We are taping before a live studio audience March 8, 14 and 15 from 4-7pm in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood. Space is limited so email now to reserve your space.

To request FREE tickets email audience@bizkids.com.

BIZ KID$ is an Emmy Award-winning Independent Television show that airs on Public Television teaching kids financial literacy. The series, shot in Seattle with stories from around the country, reaches over one million viewers per episode. Using a clever blend of entertainment and education, each Biz Kid$ episode shows kids and their families how to make and manage money by introducing concepts of financial literacy and entrepreneurship.



www.bizkids.com