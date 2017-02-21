Ballard Crime Watch: $10,000 cache of jewels stolen

$10,000 of jewelry taken from home



A burglary that occurred on Feb. 9 at a home on N.W. 63rd Street has left a Ballard couple missing a cache of jewelry valued at $10,000. Police were called after the complainant came home from work to find his sliding back door broken through. Glass littered the scene. He discovered that the majority of his home was undisturbed but that the master bedroom was a mess. His wife’s jewelry box was opened, emptied. His reading glasses, valued at $300, were also taken. A search of the house revealed a set of car keys and some change were also gone. The couple reported that their neighbor’s house was burglarized within the last two months. They also believed that the suspect must have known their schedule because the complainant’s wife is home during the day, except on Thursdays, the day the burglary occurred. Police advised the couple to change their locks.



Thief takes gold and silver, leaves prints on cigar box



Police are investigating after a burglary occurred on 35th Avenue N.W. on Feb. 10. Officers were dispatched after the complainant found his home in disarray. Police found pry marks outside a back window and a ladder leaning against the structure. All three rooms of the home were rummaged through. The thief took watches, earrings, cufflinks, a gold wedding band, $1000 in cash and two notes of silver-backed currency. The complainant was sure the suspect moved an unopened box of cigars from the office to a different room. Police took the box of cigars for evidence.

