Mighty-O Parklet grand opening March 4

All aboard - Mighty-O Donuts in Ballard is celebrating its new parklet with a grand opening party and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 4th, starting at 9am (ribbon cutting at 10). Plus Megan Helmer, Mighty-O’s co-owner will share a few words and there will be origami boat-making, boat races and of course – donuts!

Who: Calling all donut lovers!

What: Parklet installation and celebratory grand opening

Where: Ballard Mighty-O Donuts

1555 NW Market St.

Seattle, WA 98107

When: Grand Opening, Saturday, March 4th from 9 – NOON

