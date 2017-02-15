Mighty-O Parklet grand opening March 4
All aboard - Mighty-O Donuts in Ballard is celebrating its new parklet with a grand opening party and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 4th, starting at 9am (ribbon cutting at 10). Plus Megan Helmer, Mighty-O’s co-owner will share a few words and there will be origami boat-making, boat races and of course – donuts!
Who: Calling all donut lovers!
What: Parklet installation and celebratory grand opening
Where: Ballard Mighty-O Donuts
1555 NW Market St.
Seattle, WA 98107
When: Grand Opening, Saturday, March 4th from 9 – NOON
