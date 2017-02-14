Community Calendar

Deadline for receiving Calendar items is Noon Wednesday for the following week’s Friday Tribune. Events are published based on timeliness and space available. Email submissions as soon as possible to: calendar@robinsonnews.com. Items can be accepted from nonprofit groups and goavernment agencies only. Others may call Dona Ozier at 206.387.3873 for inclusion in our “Out & About” advertising column.

Sat., March 4 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Bjorn Ruud from Scandinavian Specialties will teach the fine culinary art of making smorbrod, delicious open faced sandwiches, after which all participants will make their own under his guidance. Cost: $20.00 per person. Reservations through the Leif Erikson Hall office at 206.783.1274. Office is open Mon., Wed., and Fri.y from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. All proceeds will be given to the Leif Erikson Building Association. Come and enjoy a luncheon of your own creation and meet other happy sandwich makers. If you have additional questions, contact Lee Ehrheart 206.789.7043.

Loyal Heights Community Center’s Annual Pancake Breakfast

Loyal Heights Community Center

2101 N.W. 77th St.

Sun., March 5 8 a.m.–Noon. Come hungry for all-you-can-eat pancakes! Enjoy the warm company of friends and neighbors with a stack of pancakes, eggs, and sizzling sausage at the annual Loyal Heights Pancake Breakfast. This event is the community center’s major fundraiser, All proceeds go to our scholarship fund benefiting families in need by providing opportunities to participate in programs and activities throughout the year. $6 tickets are available for purchase now at the center, or you can get them upon arrical on the day of the breakfast!



Leif to Leif Fun Run/Walk

Leif Erikson Hall

2245 N.W. 57th St.

Sat., March 18, 9 a.m., registration starts at 8 a.m. Starting and ending at Leif Erikson Hall by the Leif Erikson bust going to Shilshole to the Leif Erikson Statue and returning. visit www.LeifEriksonLodge.com for registration forms. Norwegian flags and a waffles for participating! Proceeds will be shared with the Ballard Senior Center. Awards at 10:15 a.m.

Tastes of Norway/

Norwegian Cultural

and Heritage Day

Leif Erikson Hall

2245 N.W. 57th St.

Sat., March 18, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Musical entertainment, special speakers/presentations, and demonstrations of many traditional Norwegian handcrafts, music, song, dance, and food take place during the day.

Musical Happy Hour

Leif Erikson Hall

2245 N.W. 57th St.

Fri., March 24, 6–10 p.m. at An evening of jazz with the legendary Overton Berry Ensemble. Jazz favorites, light supper, raffles, beer, wine and soft drinks all for $10.00. Tickets available at the hall or at the door. A very special evening and the best deal in town!

Items Needed For Gently Used Kid’s Gear Sale

Phinney Neighborhood Center

6532 Phinney Ave. N.

Sat., April 22, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Ballard Preschool Co-op will host its popular, Gently Used Kids Gear Sale. The sale will be held in the Brick Building of the Phinney Neighborhood Center. You do not have to be a Ballard Preschool Co-op member to sell! This is a great opportunity to lighten your closets, empty your garages, and make a little money for yourself and Ballard Preschool Coop. It’s also FUN! You can sell anything kid/pregnancy related – clothes, gear, books, DVDs, decor, etc. – that is in good condition (i.e. you would buy it). Sellers set the prices and keep 75% of the proceeds from their sold items. For more info: or to sign up to sell, email bpcgentlyusedsale@gmail.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

Swedish Medical Center, Ballard

5300 Tallman Ave. N.W.

Third Sat. of month, 10:30 a.m.–Noon. Free. Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Info: Linda Whiteside, 206.529.3875.

The Market Street Singers

Ballard Senior Center

5429 32nd Ave. N.W.

Every Tues., 7 p.m. The Market Street Singers is a non-audition community choir. We’re always open to new members, particularly tenors and basses. For more information isit marketstreetsingers.org.

Alzheimer’s Cafe

Monthly Meeting

Stage Door Cafe, Taproot Theatre

208 N. 85th St.

Second Tues. of month, 3:30–5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Cafe provides an opportunity to get out and socialize in a safe environment. No judgement or expectations—just support. There is no cost other than the food that is ordered. Parking available in the lot behind the Taproot. This is a program of the Phinney Neighborhood Association’s Greenwood Senior Center. For info: Carin Mack at 206.230.0166.

Exercise Class at Leif Erikson Lodge

2245 N.W. 57th St.

206.783.1274

Every Wed., 10–10:45 a.m., 45-minute light workout that includes aerobics, strength training, coordination, balance and brainpower. $3 fee per class attended, walk-ins welcome and open to the public.

Free Nia Fitness Class

Amazing Grace Spiritual Center

2007 N.W. 61st St.

Every Fri., 10–11 a.m. Suitable for all ages and all fitness levels, the first class is free. Nia is a barefoot fitness fusion blending martial arts, dance arts, and healing arts, along with world music sounds into an hour fitness fusion that is geared for “everybody.” Practiced globally, Nia is designed to work with everybody and every fitness level. Contact Deborah at ddzippie3@gmail.com.

Sustainable Ballard Knitters for the Homeless

On the Park

2233 N.W. 58th St.

(contact Jody for entrance directions)

Second Fri. of the month, 7–9 p.m. Knitting instruction and yarn provided. Donated yarn welcome. Info: Jody at 206.718.1529 or jodytgrage@gmail.com.

