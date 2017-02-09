Mayor Biff builds wall around Ballard, bans UW frats
By Shane Harms
Looking back after it all happened, I guess it started when real estate mogul and Marty McFly’s nemesis, Biff D. Tannen, was elected Mayor of Ballard. People thought he’d bring economic change, that he’d bring the manufacturing jobs back, that he’d stop all the fetuses from getting killed, Jesus and Lassie would come home, gold would gleam a brighter, sex would be better, pot holes would be filled, better pancakes, etcetera. He promised all this. But how would he do it? Well, Cindy, he promised to build a wall. The grandest of all walls to keep out the vile Satan-breed and personification of evil disease: University of Washington frats.
“These people have been defecating and vomiting on the streets of Ballard for over a century. When UW sends over their people, they’re not sending their best. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists, probably ISIS, and some are probably good people, but it’s coming from more than UW – I love people from UW, they are fantastic. It’s probably coming from all of Canada, and it’s probably from the Middle East. Look at our borders, they’re like Swiss cheese, everyone pours in,” said Mayor Biff.
Many Ballardites didn't bother to vote that election cycle thinking that there would be no way a menace like Biff would be elected. They were wrong, and on the night he took office, Mayor Biff set his plans in motion.
“We are calling for a complete shut down of frats from UW in Ballard, and we are going to build a great, great wall, and they are going to pay for it. Mark my words. Okay. And I’ll tell you one thing, I will be the greatest jobs president -- I mean jobs mayor that God ever created.”
A huge fence was erected around Ballard starting at Eighth Avenue Northwest extending all the way to the water at Golden Gardens. It was funded by Russia. But Biff didn't stop with the wall. The frat population was also prohibited from coming to Ballard and working in Ballard. The ones already living there were put in “holding camps" with remote access to their university courses, hangovers, fantasy football and the most important examinations of their lives: HPV screenings.
Slowly businesses started noticing the loss of the frats. Ironically, the first to feel it wasn't the bars but maid services, video game outlets, Dixie Cup, Coors Light, Extenze and adult entertainment shops. Stores selling hygiene products were predictably unaffected.
The first bar to really feel the loss was Kangaroo and Kiwi. Amid the scent of urinal cakes and cheap cologne, they cried, “Let the frats in! Let them in!” Shelter Lounge closed within weeks.
It wasn't long before madness and bedlam had a baby in Ballard. The economy crashed. Banks left. Shops shut down. There was fear and insanity in every direction. Streets became derelict. Buildings were boarded up. Some burned down. Row houses were built with missing gaps between them. There were riots, firebombs, disease, combined sewage overflows, Justin Bieber concerts, Milo Yiannopoulos lectures, Steve Bannon sightings and finally, the rapture.
The people left behind started criticizing Mayor Biff’s policies, his hair and his disturbingly small hands. Even his employees started questioning the wall. Why exclude a particular group of people? It seemed asinine. It seemed to betray the spirit of Ballard, its constitution. “It’s morally wrong,” they said. Ballard elected a businessman to make things great again, not exclude people, potential customers.
The press started comparing Mayor Biff to President Donald Trump, which pushed Mayor Biff over the edge.
“I will not be compared to that mediocre, lightweight business man. Listen, I’m really rich… My net worth is more than 11 billion. Mexico is the new China…My hands are huge by the way. They’re huge. Absolutely. I’m a genius. ”
Mayor Biff acted quickly and ordered his ZZ police to shut down all the newspapers in Ballard. Incidentally, he had not read anything in years except for the backside of a MiraLax bottle, so he didn't know that the only newspaper in Ballard was the Ballard News-Tribune.
“Do I own it? No? They’re a lightweight, a mediocre rag, okay. Burn it. They’re fired. Fantastic.I'm pressing a button on twitter -- bing, bing, bing, bing. I'm a politician totally out of touch with my constituents and a fascist. Does anyone care? No. I'm a genius. And I'm very close to China. The biggest bank of China is a tenant of mine in New York. The biggest in the world, a Chinese bank...is there a baby crying in here? Get that baby out of here."
After the newspaper went, Führer Biff made his own and only published excerpts from “The Art Of The Deal.” Then he built a huge hotel casino in the heart of Ballard called The Grand Moola. After that, golf courses, spas, luxury hotels and non-accredited schools seemed to bloom up from the ashes of Old Ballard. Deals were made, big deals. Eventually Biff came to own all of Ballard. The village was unrecognizable. All the fishermen, boat builders, Scandinavians moved to West Seattle, Tasmania or China. They all fled or were made examples of. Now the Ballard populous is made up of Biff’s employees. They live in huge cheaply constructed apodment complexes that resembled scenes from The Matrix: fields, desolate fields of apodments with no parking. Water, food and clothing are now all produced and sold by Biff Corporation. All the trees were cut down, and Biff, personally, hunted down and ate the Ballard Lorax. Golden Gardens Park, the beach of Ballard, was paved over for Biff’s personal shooting range. Even today he can be seen with Vladimir Putin; the two of them shirtless, firing 45-magnums, each round made of gold and blasting in the direction of kittens.
And the frats? Well, after rigorous STD screenings, vaccinations, mood stabilizers, delousing, de-bedbugging, potty training, 1000 hours of socialization therapy, and hours and hours of emergency bathing, Washington Sate University and the University of Oregon took each and every UW frat guy in as one of their own. The frats report that they have never been happier as a Cougar and/or a Duck. Smile.
Now, years later, sitting on the deck of this halibut schooner moving deeper and deeper into the heart of darkness in China, noodling for catfish, there is nothing more horrific than the memory of that walking obscenity, Mayor Biff. In waking nightmares I can still see that loathsome writhing pumpkin-spice face. The horror, the horror.
“Throw me in, Marlow. I’m ready.”
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.