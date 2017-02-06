Ballard Crime Watch: Shoplifter arrested after threatening security with gas can

Shoplifter arrested after threatening security with gas can

A shoplifter was arrested on Jan. 29 after threatening security personal with a MAP gas canister at a sporting goods store located on N.W. 45th Street. Police arrived at the store where the manager and security officers told police what happen. The suspect, a known shoplifter, entered the store and picked up a large box containing a cargo lock for a vehicle roof basket. As the suspect moved toward the door, security personnel asked the man to put the box down. The suspect resisted. There was a struggle, and the suspect “squirmed” to the floor and kicked at security personnel. Then he ran to a different part of the store and picked up a MAP gas canister. He held it over his head. Security officers thought the man would strike them, and they brought the man to the ground. The man got up and fled the scene. Police later found the man and brought him back to the store for a positive identification. He was later booked at King County Jail.

Car chase and assault after attempted vehicle prowl

A car chase resulted in a man Ballard man being assaulted on Jan. 30. The ordeal started when the victim was in his kitchen looking out to the street at 61st Street and 11th Avenue N.W. He noticed a vehicle stop next to his work van. A male suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to get inside his work van. The victim ran out as the suspects drove off. The victim followed the suspects to the 1100 block of N.W. 64th Street. The victim was somehow able to block the suspects in an intersection. He got out and confronted the suspects. The male suspect got out and extended a metal baton. He swung at the victim several times, but managed to only strike the victim once in the arm. The suspect also smashed the headlights and dented the hood of the victim’s work van with the metal baton. The two suspects fled by driving up over a sidewalk. The suspect dropped a knife. Police recovered it. There were also latent fingerprints found on the van door handle. Witnesses took photos of the suspect’s vehicles. The victim did not suffer serious injuries.

