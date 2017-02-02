Sunday morning burglar arrested in Ballard

Information provided by Seattle Police Department

A 32-year-old man is in custody after he was arrested Sunday morning for a residential burglary in Ballard.

On Sunday, January 29th, just before 10:00 am, police responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred in the 2200 block of NW 60th St. The resident told the operator that he woke up to find a stranger inside his living room. When the suspect saw the resident, he dropped the property he was carrying and ran out the front door. The caller was able to provide the operator with a detailed description of the suspect.

Officers arrived in the area within a few minutes and located the suspect a block away. Officers stopped the suspect and he admitted that he had been inside the victim’s residence. The victim was brought by the stop and positively identified the suspect. The suspect was arrested and later booked into the King County Jail for burglary. Detectives will handle the follow up investigation.