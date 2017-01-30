Ballard Crime Watch: Man sprays victims with pepper spray, threatens with gun

Police Reports

Shane Harms

Man assaults people with pepper spray, threatens with gun

Police responded to an assault in the heart of Ballard off N.W. Market Street on Jan. 21 after a complainant reported a man was outside businesses threatening people with a gun and pepper spray. Police arrived at the scene, and witnesses told police they were sprayed by the suspect and then he fled. Officers located the suspect some blocks away and arrested him. He was verbally and physically uncooperative. Police found a can of spray in the suspect’s shirt pocket but no gun. The suspect was brought back to the scene for a show-up identification where victims positively identified him. The victims agreed the pepper spray burned, but Seattle Fire Department did not treat them. The suspect was booked at King County Jail for assault.





Off-duty SPD officer stops shoplifter, saves mini-fridge

An off-duty Seattle Police Officer foiled a shoplifting attempt at a supermarket located on N.W. 85th Street on Jan. 21. Seattle Police officers arrived on the scene to find a suspect detained by the off duty officer. The officer reported that he was working security detail for the business in his off time. He observed the suspect attempting to leave the store without paying for a mini-fridge. The suspect was chased down and detained. The item was returned to the store and valued at $200. The suspect was identified and determined to have two misdemeanor warrants, each for $1,000. The suspect sustained minor injuries but denied medical treatment. He was booked at King County Jail for robbery.

