Don’t miss new shorts from Ballard’s award-winning filmmakers

Everyone is invited to a screening of new work by students in the Ballard High School Digital Filmmaking Program. The Ballard Film Festival (BFF) will be on Friday, February 10 at 7 pm in the Ballard High School auditorium. The screening will feature short comedies and dramas, advertisements, and documentaries. Tickets ($10 for adults and $5 for students) will be sold at the door.

Films that first screen at the BFF frequently win honors at prestigious national and international film festivals as well as awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. BHS film students hit the ground running this fall with 10 Official Selections in the national All American High School Film Festival, awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for Best Music Video and Best Editing, and winners at Fresh Film Northwest - including the documentary Living Honestly by PJ Hase and Skala Leake. This will have its Seattle premiere at the Ballard Film Festival.

Funds raised will benefit students in the Digital Filmmaking Program. This year, Ballard High School’s Digital Filmmaking Program was one of 5 production programs from across the nation selected by the All American High School Film Festival in New York City to produce documentaries for IMAX. Big screen distribution sets a high bar for production values. Your support will put the right tools in the hands of students so they can complete these productions in style.

For more information, visit www.bhsvideo.blogspot.com.

