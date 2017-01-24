Ballard Crime Watch: Youth beats another youth, steals phones, booked for robbery

Police responded to a robbery at a business located on the 2100 block of 77th N.W. Street on Tues., January 17. When police arrived they found the victim with an icepack on his face sitting on a couch in the lobby of the business. His left cheek was bruised, and there was blood coming from his ear. He told police that the suspect entered the business and said “You [expletive] with my brother,” and then began punching him in the face with both fists. A staff person at the desk of the business said she was going to call the police. Then another staff person came down the stairs and told the suspect to leave. He confronted the suspect. The suspect took the victim’s cellphone before fleeing the scene.

Police arrived shortly after. The witnesses described the suspect as a black male about six feet tall, wearing a grey zip up jacket and orange beanie. Witnesses told police they knew who the suspect was and that he would be going to the bus stop near 24th Avenue N.W. and N.W. 77 Street. Police found the suspect at the bus stop. They apprehended him. They took the victim to the suspect for a show-up identification, and the victim positively identified the suspect.



Seattle Fire Department was called to the scene and advised the victim’s guardian to take him to a nearby hospital to check his facial injuries. The suspect had abrasions on his knuckles, and he admitted that they were from punching the victim. He did not have the victim’s cellphone. The suspect was booked at a youth facility for investigation of robbery. The valued loss was $400.

