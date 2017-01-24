SPD
Police seize heroin, crack and cash from North Seattle drug dealer
Information provided by Seattle Police Department
Detectives seized large quantities of crack cocaine, heroin and $25,000 in cash on Sunday from a man suspected of dealing drugs in the Ballard and Greenwood neighborhoods.
After purchasing heroin from the 26-year-old man on several occasions, police served a warrant on his Lynnwood apartment and vehicle Sunday and recovered 75 grams of wafers of crack, 27 grams of heroin and the cash.
Police booked him into the Snohomish County Jail for narcotics possession.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.