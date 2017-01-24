SPD

Crack seized from North Seattle dealer.

Police seize heroin, crack and cash from North Seattle drug dealer

Information provided by Seattle Police Department

Detectives seized large quantities of crack cocaine, heroin and $25,000 in cash on Sunday from a man suspected of dealing drugs in the Ballard and Greenwood neighborhoods.

After purchasing heroin from the 26-year-old man on several occasions, police served a warrant on his Lynnwood apartment and vehicle Sunday and recovered 75 grams of wafers of crack, 27 grams of heroin and the cash.



Police booked him into the Snohomish County Jail for narcotics possession.