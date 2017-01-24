Dennis Gerard Peck: October 12, 1957 - September 17, 2016

Denny was born and grew up in Ballard. He was preceded in death by his father, Gale Peck, in 1997. He loved playing the drums and even had his own band "Denny and the Homeboys." He was a fisherman in Bristol Bay, as well as crab fishing, twice, out of Dutch Harbor, but in 1990 his back was severely injured just out of Juneau, and he has been in pain ever since.

He lived on his boat at Fishermen's Terminal, then moved to Gold Bar, Port Angeles and finally five years ago he moved to Yelm, Wash. The Seattle Pain Centers closed due to new laws and he was unable to get any pain pills. He saw no help from the medical people although he tried and tried. Then he developed a painful bone infection in his leg. Seeing no relief, he took matters into his own hands and took his life. I, as his Mother, was happy to know that two women can now see because his corneas were donated. Denny is now free from pain, has peace and is with Jesus in Heaven.

To read Denny’s story, go to: http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/health/the-whitecoats-dont-care...

Survivors include his son Jasen, daughter Amanda, two grandsons Angelo and Loyal, his mother Lorraine Peck, brothers Andy (JoAnn), Tracy, John and sister Mary Hall (Bob Swearingen). A private gathering was held for family and friends. For a "Remembrance of Denny's Life," go to edwardsmemorial.com, Obituaries, search for Dennis Gerard Peck.



Published in the Ballard News Tribune section of the Westside Weekly, January 27, 2017.