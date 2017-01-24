Ballard Performing Arts Fundraiser Feb. 4

Ballard High Performing Arts invites you to the 58th Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on February 4th from 5:30 - 8:30 pm. at the school commons. This is the only event each year where all of the performing arts groups can be seen. Bands, Orchestras and Choirs will all perform music that supports the theme, "Welcome to the 60's". Additionally, the Playmakers will provide a sneak peek at the next play by doing a number from Les Miserables. Please join the groovy fun (tie dye and love beads optional) and enjoy a delicious spaghetti dinner, take a chance on the raffle, and see the amazing things that are happening at Ballard Performing Arts. Advance tickets available at mkt.com/ballardperformingarts. Students $10, Adult $15, 5 years and under for free.

