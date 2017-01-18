January shortage worsens: 1,500 units short of meeting local patient needs

Flu, full hospitals, weather all playing havoc with blood supply

Bloodworks Northwest (formerly Puget Sound Blood Center) issued an urgent appeal for healthy donors today as blood supplies remain at critical levels (less than one day supply) with the flu season, hospitals-at-capacity and weather all taking a heavy toll.

“Blood donations in the first two weeks of 2017 fell far below normal, with collections at 1,500 units below what patients need,” said James P. AuBuchon, MD, president and CEO. “With regular donors down with the flu or colds, we need others to step forward to help fill this emergency need.”

“All blood types are needed. If you are healthy and haven’t donated recently, or if you are a first time donor, we need you now,” he said.



A four day blood supply is normal. A one day supply means there is a risk that all patient needs cannot be met. Most donated blood is used for patients having surgery, cancer treatment or organ transplants.

“We’re doing our best to ensure that every patient who needs blood receives it, but we can’t do it alone” AuBuchon said. “We need more donors: they’re the ones who make lifesaving transfusions possible.”

The blood shortage in the Pacific Northwest is part of a nationwide trend, with centers across many regions reporting acute shortages. Bloodworks is the largest provider of blood in the Pacific Northwest, supporting more than 90 hospitals in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment as soon as possible at any one of Bloodworks’ 12 donor centers by going online at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888. People can also can check online at bloodworksnw.org. for donation criteria, and to find dates and times of mobile blood drives close to where they live or work.

Donor Centers:

Bellevue Center

1807 132nd Avenue NE

Bellevue, WA 98005

425-453-4011

Bellingham Center

410 W Bakerview Rd., Suite 117

Bellingham, WA 98226

360-671-8848

Central Seattle

921 Terry Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

206-292-6500

Everett Center

2703 Oakes Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

425-740-2909

Federal Way Center

1414 S 324TH Street

Suite B101

Federal Way, WA 98003

253-945-8660

Lynnwood Center

19723 Highway 99, Suite F

Lynnwood, WA 98036

425-412-1000

Olympia Center

1220 Eastside Street SE

Olympia, WA 98501

360-596-3950

North Seattle Center

10357 Stone Avenue N

Seattle, WA 98133

206-526-1970

Silverdale Center

3230 NW Randall Way

Silverdale, WA 98383

360-308-7340

Tukwila Center

130 Andover Park E

Tukwila, WA 98188

206-241-6300

Vancouver, WA Donor Center

9320 NE Vancouver Mall Blvd, Suite100

Vancouver, WA 98662

360-567-4800

Lane Blood Center

2211 Willamette St

Eugene, OR 97405

541-484-9111

