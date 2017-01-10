Seattle-Bergen Sister City Association 2017 Annual Meeting to be held January 22

Join us on the mezzanine level of the Nordic Heritage Museum to review the 2016 SBSCA program highlights and help shape the program for the 2017 Fifty-Year Jubilee, followed by the nomination and election of officers. Enjoy a slideshow presentation from Bergen and light refreshments in the tradition of Norwegian hospitality.

Seattle-Bergen Sister City Association 2017 Annual Meeting

Nordic Heritage Museum

3014 Northwest 67th Street

Sunday, January 22, 2:00 PM

RSVP online: Eventbrite

Following the meeting, experience the gallery exhibit “People, Places, Changing Lands: The Photography of Anders Beer Wilse,” turn-of-the-century scenes from Norway and the Pacific Northwest. Free admission for SBSCA meeting participants.

Extend your stay at the museum for the season opening of the Mostly Nordic concert series with “From Surf to Turf,” featuring the music of Iceland, followed by a smorgasbord buffet. For more information, ticket prices and group reservations, please email the SBSCA (seattlebergensistercities@gmail.com) or call the museum directly at (206) 789-5707.

Space at the annual meeting is limited, so please reserve your seat(s) early. You may also pay your annual dues or contribute to our Fifty-Year Jubilee fund online. Please note that the SBSCA is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible.