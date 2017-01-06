file photo

Swedish Ballard has been recognized as a Baby Friendly designated birth facility.

Swedish Ballard receives Baby Friendly designation

Swedish Ballard said in a press release that it has received a prestigious international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility.

"There are more than 20,000 designated Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers worldwide. Swedish Ballard is one of the 403 active Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers in the United States. The Baby-Friendly designation is given after a rigorous onsite survey is completed.



Baby-Friendly USA, Inc is the U.S. authority for the implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (“BFHI”), a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The initiative encourages and recognizes hospitals and birthing centers that offer an optimal level of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies.

Based on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, this award recognizes birth facilities that offer breastfeeding mothers the information, confidence, and skills needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies."

