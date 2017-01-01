Patrick Robinson

Hundreds of brave souls showed up at Golden Gardens bundled up against the 32 degree air temp to jump in the water that was actually warmer at 45 degrees. It was the annual Polar Bear Plunge

Polar Bear Plunge at Golden Gardens was fast, funny and fun

Video

Ballard‘s 8th Annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge saw hundreds show up at Golden Gardens Park for the 8th Annual rinsing off the previous year and getting a memorable start to 2017.

With no official starter, the tech savvy crowd, many carrying apparently water proof smart phones and GoPro action cameras began the brief but bracing dash into Shilshole Bay at precisely 11am.

Almost before it began, it was over and then it was time for the frigid friends to gather around a series of roaring fires, of now dried and primed former Christmas Trees.



Bare chested men, and towel clad ladies took some comfort in the rush of heat but then as soon as possible got back into their clothes and it was over for another year.