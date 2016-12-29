Do you have a project idea for Ballard? Sustainable Ballard is ready to help

Sustainable Ballard has been awarded $900 to fund community projects in Ballard!! Thank you to everyone who participated in our outreach during Waste Management‘s recent Think Green Challenge to waste less, recycle and compost more…those efforts won our neighborhood a $900 grant from Waste Management.

Do YOU have a project idea for Ballard?

We are inviting proposals for the $900 award money through Friday, January 6, 2017. Proposals must be for a project initiated by a Ballard neighbor and benefiting the Ballard community. You may apply for all or part of the award. Applicants can be individuals, organizations, or groups; selected projects will be sponsored by Sustainable Ballard. Please include the following information:



–> Project description (including how the work will benefit the Ballard community)

–> Fund amount requested

–> Timeline (project should be completed by June 30, 2017, with a start date no sooner than February 1)

–> Name, phone number, email address and (if applicable) non-profit name and 501(c)(3) Tax ID number

Submit your proposal to our selection committee by sending an email to info@sustainableballard.org. Winners will be announced in late January.

