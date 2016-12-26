Ballard Crime Watch: Two burglaries in Ballard

Over $2,300 of jewelry taken



Seattle Police responded to a burglary that occurred at a home located on the 7700 block of 17th Ave. N.W. on Monday Dec. 12. The complainant told police that she came home and found her home burglarized. There were slight pry marks at the bottom of the kitchen window. The burglar took credit cards and jewelry. Police noticed that the fingerprints at the scene are consistent with someone who wore gloves. The value of the loss is $2,303.

Burglar’s plans foiled by lock

Seattle Police responded to an attempted burglary at a commercial space located at the 4700 block of Ballard Avenue N.W. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The business owner showed police a lock on the door that had been damaged. There were pry marks and marks that looked like it had been struck by a heavy object. The employee who opened the store that morning noticed the lock was difficult to open but attributed it to the cold. The store owner said nothing was missing from the store.

