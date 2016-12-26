Amanda's View: Newsletter

By Amanda Knox

Oh, but it is funny!

—this end-of-the-year newsletter,

Dad jokes, winks and wordplay

littered about, “Here’s the year

in a nut shell” looney-tuney.

And don’t forget it’s true!

Tim cracked his ribs twice,

golfing, hanging Xmas lights.

Kyle bought a jousting horse,

to everyone’s surprise.

Tim thought, Were we ever thirty?

Eileen went to Sheboygan

for her mother’s 94th.

How do we fill a year of boxes?

Golf balls putter into holes,

beer caps crack, lips pucker.

July shows Kyle’s sword impact

on Jordin’s axe, Leila’s armor.

Cackling, Chris and Gavin

write their zany worlds.

Some footnotes provide

hints of incredulity—

that parental color. For miles,

Kyle and Jordin drove

Seattle to Massachusetts

(to pick up Leila). Chris and Kyle

got inked with “brother” tattoos.

Why are there times of life?

Why do some things turn out?

Why, oh why, do others not?

(The Newsletter, with breezy script,

with welcome winks, accepts,

and proudly accumulates the days.)

They celebrated my birthday.

They chronicled my travels,

the Robinsons. They

rearranged their holidays

around words like:

“feuerzangenbowle”

because that’s what my family likes.

Somebody slap me.