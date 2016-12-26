Port to offer two maritime workshops
Learn First Aid at Sea – February 13 at Fishermen’s Terminal
Be safe this winter.
What: Washington Sea Grant and the Port of Seattle Fishermen’s Terminal are co-sponsoring a Coast Guard-approved First Aid at Sea Course on Friday, Monday, Feb. 13.
Topics covered include CPR, patient assessment, hypothermia, cold water, near-drowning, shock, trauma, burns, fractures, choking, immobilization, and key contents for a complete First Aid kits.
When: Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where Nordby Conference Room
Nordby Bldg.
Fishermen’s Terminal, Seattle
Fee: $100 ($50 for commercial fishermen)
To register or for more information, contact WSG Continuing Education Coordinator Sarah Fisken, 206-543-1225 or sfisken@uw.edu.
Introduction to Marine Refrigeration – February 11 at Pacific Fisherman’s Shipyard
Learn how to chill your catch!
Join instructor Doug Canon from Marine Refrigeration Solutions for a workshop on marine refrigeration. The workshop is co-sponsored by Washington Sea Grant, Integrated Marine Systems and Marine Refrigeration Solutions.
Topics covered include:
· Why chill
· Ways to chill
· Pros and cons to chilling
· How to save time and money when adding a chilling system
· Components and considerations for a quality marine refrigeration system
· Refrigerated Sea Water (RSW) demonstrations will also be included in the workshop.
When: February 11, 2017
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Pacific Fishermen's Shipyard
5351 24th Ave. NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Fee: $200 Note: The workshop fee is $600 and Integrated Marine Systems is providing a scholarship of $400 per person, making the total adjusted fee $200.
Pre-registration required. To register or for more information contact Sarah Fisken 206.543.1225, or sfisken@u.washington.edu
