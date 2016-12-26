Port to offer two maritime workshops

Learn First Aid at Sea – February 13 at Fishermen’s Terminal

Be safe this winter.

What: Washington Sea Grant and the Port of Seattle Fishermen’s Terminal are co-sponsoring a Coast Guard-approved First Aid at Sea Course on Friday, Monday, Feb. 13.

Topics covered include CPR, patient assessment, hypothermia, cold water, near-drowning, shock, trauma, burns, fractures, choking, immobilization, and key contents for a complete First Aid kits.

When: Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where Nordby Conference Room

Nordby Bldg.

Fishermen’s Terminal, Seattle

Fee: $100 ($50 for commercial fishermen)

To register or for more information, contact WSG Continuing Education Coordinator Sarah Fisken, 206-543-1225 or sfisken@uw.edu.

======================================================================================================



Introduction to Marine Refrigeration – February 11 at Pacific Fisherman’s Shipyard

Learn how to chill your catch!

Join instructor Doug Canon from Marine Refrigeration Solutions for a workshop on marine refrigeration. The workshop is co-sponsored by Washington Sea Grant, Integrated Marine Systems and Marine Refrigeration Solutions.

Topics covered include:

· Why chill

· Ways to chill

· Pros and cons to chilling

· How to save time and money when adding a chilling system

· Components and considerations for a quality marine refrigeration system

· Refrigerated Sea Water (RSW) demonstrations will also be included in the workshop.

When: February 11, 2017

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Pacific Fishermen's Shipyard

5351 24th Ave. NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Fee: $200 Note: The workshop fee is $600 and Integrated Marine Systems is providing a scholarship of $400 per person, making the total adjusted fee $200.

Pre-registration required. To register or for more information contact Sarah Fisken 206.543.1225, or sfisken@u.washington.edu

