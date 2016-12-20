Photo by Shane Harms

Jerry Nebel has been Santa for the last eight years.

North Pole not too far from Ballard

Kris Kringle. Saint Nicholas. Sinterklaas. Grandfather Frost. Father Christmas. All the names for Santa Claus from around the world are synonymous with holiday cheer and good will. But without the help of Santa’s helpers how would this good will be shared? In Ballard, one of Santa’s helpers has been bringing smiles and wonder to the well-behaved children – and sometimes adults – for nearly a decade.

Jerry Nebel, or in most circles this time of year, Santa Claus, looks like the real deal with a full white beard, rosy cheeks, twinkling eyes and a jovial laugh. And to many children all over Seattle he is the real deal – even down to his white beard. And if you didn’t know he’s a longtime resident of Ballard, you would too.

Nebel took time from this busy holiday season to meet with the Ballard News-Tribune at Grumpy D’s café in Ballard. When he arrived, café customers looked up from their newspapers for just a quick look as a white bearded man wearing a shirt brandishing an outline of a reindeer with the words “The Christmas Party,” passed by. Nedel sits and a grown man a few tables away says, “Thank you for all joy you brought me, thank you, Santa.” Nebel smiles and writes down the man’s name. Turns out Nebel knows the man from “years ago” but the man doesn't recognize him because of his beard.



Nebel explained that he visits private parties and events all over the region from the first week of November to sometimes a few days after Christmas and that he’s usually booked for the season six months in advance.

Nebel is originally from Port Townsend. When he finished school studying business he moved to Alaska for work. There he had his first go as Santa. He was asked to be Santa at a Children’s Hospital in Valdez in 1983. Nebel said like most places they offered him a $10 polyester red suit in box, an unflattering beard and some brown gloves.

“It wasn't the best suit, and it was really the worst looking beard, but I said ok and did the rounds around town and ho ho ho’d for the kids,” said Nebel.

Later his wife, Patti, wanted to finish her degree at the University of the Washington, so they moved to Ballard from Alaska in 1985.

“Ballard is as close as you can get to the North Pole outside of Alaska.”

It wasn't until eight years ago Nebel put on the red suit again to be Saint Nick. But this time his wife told him that she would make him a better suit if he wanted to do it.

“I decided to do it, and she made me a beautiful Victorian style suit.”

That same year Nebel said he acquired an agent by luck and started out doing small private events. Eventually his jovial presence and startling resemblance to the Father of Christmas garnered popularity. To help with that Nebel went to Santa University and he’s currently a member of NORPAC, a Santa and all things North Pole network.

But it's not all work, Nebel said he has a lot of fun being Santa, too. He told a story about visiting a birthday party for a woman. He was wearing a button up overcoat and walked up to the woman. She said, “Are you are stripper?” He suddenly pulled apart his jacket to reveal his suit.

“I told Patti if she’s going to think that way she’ll only get coal for Christmas.”

Other occasions have affected Nebel in a meaningful way. He said last year he visited the Ballard Homeless encampment and passed out warm clothing over the holiday. He also talked about a time when he visited a women’s domestic abuse shelter on Christmas Eve.

“When I walked in the children lit up and were so happy to see me. They about knocked me over when they ran up to me and their mothers maybe hadn't seen them that happy for who knows how long. They had tears of joy or tears of pain and sadness. I didn't think about how deeply that would touch Santa. I really hadn’t prepared myself. The kids were just so excited.”

Today Nebel starts growing his beard in May as holiday events are being booked. This year Santa Jerry worked with the Ballard Chamber of Commerce (now Ballard Alliance) and visited children at Ballard’s Bergen Park. He says that readers wont find him in malls because it’s too hard on his body, and he considers it too much of a job. Nebel said he is typically booked all the way through the season, however he offers a conversation with Santa through Skype to people all over the world. He said he spoken with children about their Christmas lists from Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

“Here it’s morning time when it’s their bedtime. That’s kind of perfect for Santa.”

Soon after Christmas he said he shaves all but a brimming white mustache.

Nebel just retired from working as a dispatcher for Kirby Off-Shore Marine delivering fuel to the north. Now the Nebel’s are looking to move away from the fast pace of the city yet not to far from grandchildren.

Nebel hopes to continue being Santa well into his retirement.

“It really is rewarding for me in many different levels. It brings me joy doing something that brings happiness to others.”

For more information visit Santa at https://www.facebook.com/SantaJerryinBallard/

