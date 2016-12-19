Ballard Crime Watch: Pillowcase bandit gets away with it

Pillowcase bandit makes off with jewelry

Seattle Police responded to a burglary at a home located on the 8700 block of Mary Avenue N.W. on Dec. 7. Police received the report from the father of a woman who lives there. He said that he stays there sometimes and that he was at work at the time of the incident. The door of the apartment had been pushed in. Police suspect the perpetrator used a shoulder to break through the door. A room was rummaged through and custom jewelry was taken. There was also a pillowcase missing. Police suspect that the perpetrator used the pillowcase to carry items from the apartment. No fingerprints were found at the scene.

Keypad crook takes laptop

Seattle Police responded to a burglary at a business located on the 100 block of N.W. 85th Street on Dec. 8. The owner of the business said that he arrived that morning and found the door unlocked. The lock is an electronic keypad. There was no damage to the door. The last time workers were at the office was the day before. The owner found his laptop was missing from the office. He did not notice any other items missing. Police were unable to recover any fingerprints from the scene.

