Plumes of smoke above the Woodland Park Zoo.

Fire near Nocturnal House at Woodland Park Zoo

Over 28 Seattle Fire Department units have been dispatched to a fire near the Nocturnal House at the Woodland Park Zoo located at 600 block of North 59th Street.

A fire in a building was reported at about 3:10 this afternoon. A witness at the scene has reported seeing plumes of smoke coming from within the zoo near the Nocturnal House.

"I can see the smoke coming up and it's definitely getting lighter in color. Police are arriving. People are casually leaving the zoo via the parking lot. No panic," wrote the witness.



The Woodland Park Zoo closed the exhibit back in 2010 and reported financial troubles as the reason. The exhibit housed more than 60 nocturnal critters including sloths and bats. However, the Zoo announced last January that they had secured long-term funding of up to $4 million for a two-year renovation project that would eventually reopen the exhibit.

Seattle Firefighters are currently at the scene. The zoo has been evacuated. So far the department has not yet announced the cause of the blaze.

Look to the Ballard News-Tribune as this story develops.

