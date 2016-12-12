Ballard Crime Watch: Two burglaries in secure parking garages

Man leaves laptops in car, stolen by prowler

Seattle Police responded to a car prowling at the 8000 block of 15th Avenue N.W. on Dec. 6. The complainant told police that he parked his car in the secure parking garage of the building where he lives. He left two Dell work laptops in a bag on the front seat of his car. The next day he discovered his car window had been broken out, and the computers were gone. The complainant said there are security cameras in the garage and that he would talk to the building manager about recovering the footage.

Bicycle taken from secure parking garage

Seattle Police responded to a bike burglary at the 1500 block of N.W. 52nd Street on Nov. 24. The complainant told police that sometime during the night someone broke into the fenced off area in the covered parking lot of the apartment building where he lives. The stolen bicycle is a black 2011 Ridley, and the reported value lost is $1,500. There were no security cameras monitoring the garage.

