Leif Erikson Lodge opens its doors to Ballard's kids with Juletrefest

Ever wondered what happened to Christmas amidst the craziness of Black Friday frenzies and commercialized cyber campaigns? To find the answer, you need not look beyond Ballard and its Norwegian roots, where Leif Erikson Lodge, the Seattle-Sister City Association and the Karmøy Club will host their annual Children’s Christmas Party, “Juletrefest” or “Christmas Tree Party,” on Sunday, December 11, 3:00 – 5:00 pm.

“Juletretest is an old-fashioned party for all ages, not just children, truly a family affair,” explains SBSCA president Lori Ann Reinhall, who together with VP Bernice Chouery, longtime Ballard resident and lodge member, has coordinated the program. Reinhall is known in the community for her annual 17th of May show at Bergen Place, and for the December 11, she put on her producer’s cap to pull together an entertainment line-up that will prove to delight young and old alike. Headlining the show is virtuoso accordionist Bonnie Birch, who will be play yuletide favorites from the American songbook, as well as the best-loved Norwegian Christmas songs. Birch will accompany Reinhall as she leads the sing-along as everyone is invited to dance around the Christmas tree.

With kids at the center of the day, the popular dance group “Barneleikarringen” (literally, “Children’s Ring of Games”) will perform Scandinavian folk dances in full costume to the lively tones of “Barne Jam” (“Children’s Jam Session”). Traditional instruments will resonate through the hall, including fiddle, accordion, guitar and “nyckelharpa,” a “key harp” or “keyed fiddle.” Both groups are open to all young musicians and dancers, offering an opportunity to learn about ethnic music and to expand cultural horizons, all while having great time.



Returning again this year is one of the area’s most popular children’s performers, Al Hirsch, better known as “Alleyoop,” storyteller, author, historian, poet, folklorist, puppeteer, musician, singer, teacher, daddy, and proud grandpa. The beloved entertainer will be accompanied by his puppet pal, "Billy Bear the Silly Bear," in a holiday program celebrating Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves, reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and more. Puppets, traditional poems, stories and songs are included, as well as musical games and songs for the young and young-at-heart.

Certainly, no “Juletrefest” would be complete without a visit from Santa, the highlights of the day culminating with his arrival. All children will get a chance to visit with him, and SBSCA photographer Rene Fuller will be on hand to capture the magic of the moment. There will be goodies and treats for all, a special raffle, festive decorations, and an authentic Norwegian spread, including a large variety of cookies and Norwegian culinary delights.

For more information, please email seattlebergensistercities@gmail.com. Tickets are available at the door, and are only $8.00 for adults and $1.00 for children.

Juletrefest – Children’s Christmas Party

Leif Erikson Lodge

2245 NW 57th St.

December 11, 3:00 – 5:00pm

