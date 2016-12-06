Ballard Crime Watch: Device swap goes bad, man beaten

Electronic swap goes bad at Wendy’s, man beaten

Seattle Police responded to an assault that occurred outside a Wendy’s at the 5300 block of 15th Avenue N.W. on Nov. 23. Police made contact with the victim after he was transported to a Ballard hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The man suffered abrasions to the head. He told police that he met a man to exchange a cell phone for a Kindle at the restaurant. While the deal was gong down the suspect tried to take both items. They wrestled on the ground. A second suspect struck the victim in the head, and the two suspects made off with the victim’s Samsung Core Prime cell phone, a green/gray Marin bicycle, a black Swiss backpack that contained toiletries, pants, a battery charger and two flashlights. The man described the first suspect as a white male with short brown hair, age 35 to 45 and around 6’ 1”. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5’ 6” with a rotten front tooth. Police scoured the area but were unable to find the men.

Thief attacks security guard, flees with bottle of booze

Seattle Police responded to a robbery at a store located on the 1400 block of N.W. Market Street on Nov. 20. They met with the store security guard who told them that an Asian or Hispanic male in his 20's to mid-30's with wavy hair and a scruffy beard stole a bottle of alcohol and struck the security officer. The officer attempted to stop the suspect and deflected the suspect’s punches. The officer was able to strike the suspect multiple times in the arms and legs with a collapsible baton. The suspect fled the store with the bottle. The store manager said he would be able to provide security footage of the incident. Police were unable to locate the suspect.