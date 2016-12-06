The Psychic View – Letting Go

By Marjorie Young

The aftermath of the recent election produced a tidal wave of emotion across the country and beyond. Having been an avid Hillary backer and feminist, I was thrilled at the thought of the (long overdue) first female president and was confident of a Democratic win. However, on election morning, I awoke with an absolutely horrid feeling…a clear premonition that the outcome would prove ruinous to my hopes. This grim gloom prevailed; when the results came in, my fears became a reality. Throughout the following day, after exchanging numerous angst-ridden phone calls with equally distressed friends and family, something very unexpected occurred. The grievous cloud of dejection suddenly lifted, replaced with a brighter, lighter feeling that I welcomed with gratitude. This change was not my own accomplishment…but rather materialized in the form of a gift. I resolved then and there that I would not spend the next four years in bitterness or despair; which would prove both a waste of my time and tedious to others. I would refuse to project the worst, but instead embrace what life had to offer, which was still a great deal, no matter who was running the country.

Another situation also reminded me of the wisdom of ‘letting go.’ As the author of an award-winning fantasy/adventure series, I’d dreamed of seeing ‘The Boy with Golden Eyes’ transformed into films. Recently, an independent movie producer contacted me with that idea in mind. You would suppose I’d be wildly excited at the prospect, but oddly, something made me react with more detachment than elation. He and I have been in contact for a number of months while I work on the screenplay adaption of book one.



The process, as it turns out, has been far from smooth. As an experienced producer, he has much to teach me about screenwriting, of course, but I find many of his concepts quite at odds with mine. His goal focuses on creating a ‘popcorn-selling’ adventure, whereas I see ‘Golden Eyes’ as a spiritual journey as much as an action saga. Though ‘creative differences’ abound, they’ll hopefully be resolved in time. But I’ve learned in the meanwhile that, if the movie version materializes, it will no longer be ‘my’ story, as originally conceived. The books will stand on their own and speak for themselves, but the films will be the product of myriad influences (the producer’s goals, the demands of whoever finances it, the director’s vision, each actor’s perception of his or her role, and so on). The books remain ‘mine’ but the films will not be. I am required to accept this fact and see where the ongoing journey takes my initial creation.

We all are called upon to ‘let go’…in sending a child off to college, in ending a relationship, in taking up a new career or moving to a new place. We are also required to ‘release’ those we love when they pass on. But life will forever be a mercurial thing. If we allow ourselves to step back and observe it, we shall be provided with a breathtaking view of the brilliant/tragic/awe-inspiring pageant…rather than relentlessly holding on while being dragged inexorably in its wake.

