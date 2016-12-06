Community Calendar

Deadline for receiving Calendar items is Noon Wednesday for the following week’s Friday Tribune. Events are published based on timeliness and space available. Email submissions as soon as possible to: calendar@robinsonnews.com. Items can be accepted from nonprofit groups and goavernment agencies only. Others may call Tamara Chakos at 206.359.2248 for inclusion in our “Out & About” advertising column.

Photos with Seattle Santa

Ballard Brothers Seafood

5305 15th Ave. N.W.

Nov. 25–Dec. 24, Noon–6 p.m.. As part of his efforts to generate interest and support for the Christmas Eve Walk for the homeless, the Seattle Santa is setting up shop at Ballard Brothers Seafood where the public can visit with Santa and his elves at in Seattle. Photos with Santa start at $10 per family and donations to help fill gift bags encouraged. For more information on The Seattle Santa and the 2016 Christmas Eve Walk for the Homeless, please visit www.theseattlesanta.com or email TheSeattleSanta@gmail.com.

PhinneyWood Phestivus

Various locations along

Phinney and Greenwood Avenues

Dec. 9, 6 p.m. to Midnight. Art Up. Chow Down. Monkey Around. PhinneyWood’s neighborhood holiday party includes a variety of phestive activities to celebrate the 200 lighted metal monkeys that make the neighborhood their home during the holidays. Check out the Zoo’s Wildlights and then find the monkeys that “escaped.” Join the party by hopping on a free Emerald City Trolley at designated stops along Phinney and Greenwood Avenues between 59th and 87th Streets. Enjoy a wide variety of art, including live music, at more than 30 art walk venues. Wear an Ugly Christmas Sweater and get discounts at participating pubs and restaurants as part of the monkey “crawl.” For more info visit www.phinneycenter.org/phestivus.



Seattle ReCreative’s

End of Year Party

Seattle ReCreative

8408 Greenwood Ave. N.

Fri., Dec. 9, 6–9:30 p.m. Join us at Seattle ReCreative during the Art Walk for an evening of hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a silent auction, an upstairs play space for kids, and much more! Featuring a special creative reuse art installation, a dance performance and live musical performances. Seattle ReCreative is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting creativity, community and environmental stewardship through creative reuse and art education. At Seattle ReCreative’s retail store you can shop for donated art materials, create art in the makerspace, and attend art classes, workshops and more. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1687568941553737/ for more information.

The Market Street Singers 2016 Holiday Concert

Ballard First Lutheran Church

N.W. Corner of N.W. 65th and 20th Avenue N.W.

Sat., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 11, 3 p.m. The Market Street Singers invite you to their 2016 holiday concert, “That Special Time of Year.” The event is free but contributions are always gratefully accepted. For more info visit www.marketstreetsingers.org.

Needlebowl 2016

Loyal Heights and Seattle Center

Dec. 10–11, 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Underdog’s annual Co-ed Flag Football tournament under the Space Needle is coming soon! Highly trained Underdog officials referee each game, keeping play Safe and Fair, so that you and your teammates can focus on having FUN. Each team will have three guaranteed games on Sat. with an elimination round on Sun.

Choose the division that is the best fit for your team: Statdog for a more competitive style of play and Underdog for those of you just out for a good time. Sign up now, and we’ll see you out on the Gridiron! To register visit www.underdogseattle.com/league/13330/details.

Juletrefest Children’s Children Christmas Party

Leif Erikson Lodge

2245 N.W. 57th St.

Sun., Dec. 11, 3– 5 p.m. Come dance around the Christmas Tree with Scandinavian songbird Lori Ann Reinhall with Bonnie Birch on the accordion, learn more songs and dances and enjoy authentic Norwegian cookies and treats, followed by more fun and games with Seattle’s premier children’s entertainment Alleyoop and a visit from Santa. Family fun for both young and old in the traditional Ballard way! Cost: children $1, adults, $8.

Salmon Bay Eagles

Annual Bazaar

Salmon Bay Eagles

5216 20th Ave. N.W.

Sat., Dec 17, Noon–5 p.m. Salmon Bay Fraternal Order of Eagles Is hosting their annual bazaar and bake sale. A good time to buy last minute christmas presents and great homemade bake goods in the aerie social room and pool room. There will be games, snacks, stockings and pictures with Santa Claus upstairs in the aerie hall. Fun for the whole family

Free Films at the

Seattle Public Library

Greenwood Branch

8016 Greenwood Ave. N.

Tues., Dec. 20 and 27, 1–3 p.m. The Seattle Public Library will host free movies for all ages throughout the month of December at five locations. The Greenwood branch will be showing “Finding Dory” (PG) on Dec. 20 and “The Secret Life of Pets” (PG) on Dec. 27. Registration is not required. Visit www.spl.org/movies for full event descriptions and additional locations or call the Library at 206.684.4086.

Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

Swedish Medical Center, Ballard

5300 Tallman Ave. N.W.

Third Sat. of month, 10:30 a.m.–Noon. Free. Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Info: Linda Whiteside, 206.529.3875.

The Market Street Singers

Ballard Senior Center

5429 32nd Ave. N.W.

Every Tues., 7 p.m. The Market Street Singers is a non-audition community choir. We’re always open to new members, particularly tenors and basses. For more information isit marketstreetsingers.org.

Alzheimer’s Cafe

Monthly Meeting

Stage Door Cafe, Taproot Theatre

208 N. 85th St.

Second Tues. of month, 3:30–5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Cafe provides an opportunity to get out and socialize in a safe environment. No judgement or expectations—just support. There is no cost other than the food that is ordered. Parking available in the lot behind the Taproot. This is a program of the Phinney Neighborhood Association’s Greenwood Senior Center. For info: Carin Mack at 206.230.0166.

Exercise Class at Leif Erikson Lodge

2245 N.W. 57th St.

206.783.1274

Every Wed., 10–10:45 a.m., 45-minute light workout that includes aerobics, strength training, coordination, balance and brainpower. $3 fee per class attended, walk-ins welcome and open to the public.

Free Nia Fitness Class

Amazing Grace Spiritual Center

2007 N.W. 61st St.

Every Fri., 10–11 a.m. Suitable for all ages and all fitness levels, the first class is free. Nia is a barefoot fitness fusion blending martial arts, dance arts, and healing arts, along with world music sounds into an hour fitness fusion that is geared for “everybody.” Practiced globally, Nia is designed to work with everybody and every fitness level. Contact Deborah at ddzippie3@gmail.com.

