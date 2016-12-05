Ballard High School activities though December 11
BHS ACTIVITIES
Quote of the Week
“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for kindness.”
~Seneca
Kindness Week II
Monday, December 5
· Kindness Week: Good morning Monday!
· Kindness Week Assembly, featuring Luis Ortega
Tuesday, December 6
· Kindness Week: Tag a friend Tuesday!
o Free polaroid pictures at lunch
Wednesday, December 7
· Kindness Week: We love you Wednesday!
o Notes will be filled out Monday and Tuesday during lunch and will be passed out Wednesday.
· IC, Staff Lounge, 3:45pm
· Safety Team Meeting, Counseling Conference room, 3:45pm
· Winter Music Concert, PAC, 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 8
· Kindness Week: Compliment Thursday
o Compliment bibs will be given out to be worn and passed on
· BLT, Staff Lounge, 3:45pm
· Winter Music Concert, PAC, 7:30 pm
Friday, December 9
· Kindness Week: Fun loving Friday
o Free hot chocolate will be served during break!
· Collection of Bucky’s Home for the Holiday – during homeroom
· Winter Music Concert, PAC, 7:30 pm
Saturday-Sunday, December 10 and 11th
· Robotics First Lego League Competition
