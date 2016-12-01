Photo by Tim Mar

RENT benefit concert opens tonight on World AIDS Day at Ballard High

By Ann Selberg

After dress rehearsal last night, it is clear that RENT IN CONCERT is an experience like no other! It is a bold, colorful, gritty, full-on expression of life in the East Village in the 1980's. The book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson take us to a place where the young creative class was living in poverty while pursuing their art in what was perceived to be the center of it all, New York City. While working out relationships, finances, and health issues in the AIDS epidemic, the characters provide us a look into the lives of a group of friends as they make their way.

This Tony and Pulitzer-winning play had instant success upon opening. Jonathan Larson worked seven years to bring it to the stage and didn't live to see that success. Perhaps his characters spring to life because because this was his life. The music shows broad range, from hard-driving rock of "Rent", to the most lyrical harmonies, to the comical "Tango Maureen". Clever lyrics and a perceptive analysis of life pervade throughout.



This performance is a collaboration between Ballard students, faculty, alumni and actors from the larger theatre community in Seattle. There are some stand-out vocal performances, including EJ Ekello, Melissa Backstrom, and Aisha Carpenter. There is so much going on in this production it has the feel of a rock concert crossed with a circus. The ringmaster is Shawn Riley, in the role of Mark, who weaves the stories together. Audiences will be encouraged to clap, cheer, and sing along where the spirit moves them.

The timing of this production aligns with World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 and with the 20th anniversary of the show. It is a benefit to support two causes. Half the proceeds will go to Lifelong, a local non-profit serving those with chronic illnesses including AIDS and HIV, and the other half supports conversion of the stage lighting at Ballard High to LED lighting.

The show will run Dec. 1 & 3 (Thursday and Saturday) at Ballard High, 1418 NW 65th Street, Seattle 98117. Curtain is at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $25 general, and $20 for students and seniors. Reserved seating is available at showtix4u.com. The student version of Rent is rated PG13.

