Shane Harms

Casey Rogers of Boy Scout Troop 100 unloads one of hundreds of trees to the annual tree sale. The scouts worked all day in the rain preparing the sale that will fund their summer adventures.

Boy Scout Troop 100 selling trees in Ballard for 75 years

Every tree sold brings Troop 100 closer to camps

After 75 years as a troop, North Seattle’s Boy Scout Troop 100 started their annual tree sale – and sole source of funding – at St. Alphonsus Church in Ballard.

Troop 100 has been selling Christmas trees in the Ballard area since 1956, originally selling door-to-door — a tradition that goes back 60 years.

“The Scouts learn how to work hard,” said Scoutmaster Bill Dunnell. “They learn how to be helpful, courteous, kind and the same is true for the adults. The tree lot makes things pretty busy but it brings in a lot of activity, a lot of life, a little bit of adventure in the Christmas season. And, you get to meet a lot of great people.”



Selling trees raises the money the troop needs for their many adventures in the wilderness each year. This year the troop is looking forward to their summer camping, especially an excursion in the desert at the Philmont Scout Ranch, New Mexico.

Assistant Scout Master, Sean Hendricks, said he has a great group of scouts this year and that they are ready to sell some trees.

“They are young, but that’s exciting. We have a youthful troop right now…and the sale shows the scouts work ethic and teamwork. It builds character,” said Hendricks.

Hendricks remarked on how the scouts set up their tree sale while it was pouring rain for most of the day in temperatures under 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Today it’s showing them how to be miserable out in the rain for a bit. You only do that once and then by next year you’ve figured it out, and it’s cool to watch how the next age of scouts turn around and teaches the younger scouts everything we do. The kids that were suffering last year are now the leaders this year.”

75 scouts make up Troop 100 and they will be one site, trimming trees and mounting them onto Subaru roof racks for the next few weeks – or until trees sell out.

And what are these trees?

The troop has Nobel Fir, Nordmann Fir, Fraser Fir, Grand Fir, Norway Spruce, Sheared Douglas Fir, and Natural Douglas Fir on site, ranging from three feet to eight feet in height. Trees will be replenished twice a week. Wreaths and garland are also offered.

“We have so many returning customers – everyone wants to come and support. They don't want just a tree, they want a tree from us.”

For more information visit http://troop100seattle.com





