Ballard Crime Watch: Young daughter hears burglar during the night

Seattle Police responded to home burglary at the 600 block of N.W. 86th Street on November 13. The complainant said he investigated the house after his daughter told him she heard a noise the night before. He said a window screen on the east side of the house had been “cut.” Then he located a window on the other side of his house that was completely opened. The complainant’s home is a rental property and the adjacent unit of the property has a rental sign on it. Police advised the landlord of the site that “For Rent” sign attracts potential renters in addition to potentially unwanted prowlers. Nothing was taken from the home.

