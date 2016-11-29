Proud Trotters raise $120,000 for Ballard Food Bank on Thanksgiving Day

Staff

On Thanksgiving morning hundreds of runners and spectators met at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of 32nd Avenue N.W. and N.W. 85th Street in North Ballard for the 10th Annual Seattle turkey 5K Trot.

This year nearly 4,500 participants showed up in their best feathers and gobblers to run knowing that all proceeds are donated to the Ballard Food Bank.



According to the BFB, with help from sponsor, Coastal Transportation, the Trot raised $120,000 this year.

The primary mode of funding for the food bank comes from local donors and businesses. This year early bird registration specials were $25 for adults and $15 for children. The funds will go toward helping people in need in nearby North Seattle communities, including single mothers with children. According to the BFB, over 1,200 households have access to food and other resources at the Ballard Food Bank each week. Some of those resources include hygiene items such as toothpaste and detergents. Of those households served, 29 percent are seniors, and 13 percent are children under the age of 18 and 20 percent are homeless.

“The work we do at the Ballard Food Bank is a community effort – we’re neighbors helping neighbors. The Turkey Trot is a great way for all of us to come together as we run, walk, or trot to help relieve hunger in our community. And we’re thrilled that so many neighbors kick off their holiday with us year after year,” says Jen Muzia, Ballard Food Bank Executive Director.

The Trot is the brain-child of Ballardites, Erin Fortier, Matt Ramme, and John O’Brien who organized the event 10 years ago.

“In my family, it was a tradition to go for a run on Thanksgiving morning,” explains Erin. “It was our way of spending time with family on the holidays and feel better about all the food we’d be eating for the rest of the day.” From attracting 50 participants in the first year to now garnering nearly 5,000 – the Seattle Turkey Trot has grown into a popular Thanksgiving tradition for thousands of families across Seattle. Today, Fortier, Ramme, and O’Brien still host the event alongside the staff from the Ballard Food Bank.

“We’re thrilled at how the neighborhood has embraced this run and how much it’s grown in a decade,” explains Matt. “This year, we’re hoping to raise more money than ever before to support those in our community who may be going hungry not only during the holidays but throughout the year.”

Visit www.seattleturkeytrot.org

