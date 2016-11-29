Katy Wilkens

You Are What You Eat: Figs in the Rain

By Katy G. Wilkens, MS, RD

I just picked the last of my figs in a downpour. Figs are a great fall crop, available long after tomatoes and other heat-loving fruits are gone. While I think of figs as a Mediterranean crop, they do very well in our western Washington maritime climate.

A quick walk through old neighborhoods like Ballard or Wallingford will show you big fig trees growing next to old homes. If you aren’t sure where to look, just follow the birds; if people aren’t picking figs, the birds will be. If you don’t have a supply in your yard or a friend’s, try your local farmers market.



Figs are high in antioxidants, fiber and B vitamins, and fresh figs are low in calories; once dried, the calories are more concentrated. I love serving fresh cut figs over homemade yogurt with dark honey—it’s the best breakfast there is.

When I harvest figs, I always leave several big, ripe ones hanging on my trees. They make great little bird feeders for songbirds through the winter. The rest I jealously guard and turn into treats that will last my family through the dark months. I bought a dehydrator specifically to dry figs; they are great snacks for kayaking or hiking. My friends all demand savory balsamic fig jam to serve with their fruit and cheese plates, and I love the traditional fig and almond cake from Spain.

Balsamic Fig Jam

4 cups fresh figs

7 cups sugar

½ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup lemon juice

¼ teaspoon butter

Coarse zest from 2 lemons or one orange

1 package liquid pectin

Remove the stems and coarsely chop figs. Put all ingredients except pectin in a large pot. Cook, stirring regularly, until mixture comes to a boil. Add pectin, return to boil for one minute and remove from heat. You can hot-water-bath can the jam in glass jars, if your friends don’t eat it all first. It will keep refrigerated for up to a month, or until next summer if you freeze it.

Nutritional Information (serving size: 2 teaspoons):

Calories: 43, Carbohydrates: 11 grams, Protein: 0 grams, Sodium: 0 milligrams

Dried Fig and Almond Cakes

1 pound dried figs

½ cup almonds or walnuts

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon anise (optional)

2-3 tablespoons honey

2-3 tablespoons orange juice or 1 teaspoon orange or almond extract

Pulse figs and nuts in food processor until chopped finely. Add spices and honey and continue pulsing until mixture comes together in a ball. Add a bit more honey or orange juice until it is thick, sticky and holds its shape. Roll into a cylinder and slice into ¾ inch thick disks. Cover cookie sheet with wax paper, place disks on paper and cover with wax paper. Let rest at least 3-4 days. You can also dry in a dehydrator for about 8 hours at 135 degrees. Keeps for months, and makes 8 servings. Serve with aged cheese, crackers, crusty bread and fresh pears.

Nutritional Information:

Calories: 295, Carbohydrates: 46 grams, Protein: 5 grams, Sodium: 0 milligrams

The information in this column is meant for people who want to keep their kidneys healthy and blood pressure down by following a low-sodium diet. In most cases, except for dialysis patients, a diet high in potassium is thought to help lower high blood pressure. These recipes are not intended for people on dialysis without the supervision of a registered dietitian.

[Katy G. Wilkens is a registered dietitian and department head at Northwest Kidney Centers. A recipient of the Susan Knapp Excellence in Education Award from the National Kidney Foundation Council on Renal Nutrition, she has a Master of Science degree in nutritional sciences from the University of Washington. See more of her recipes at www.nwkidney.org.]

