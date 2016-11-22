Ballard Crime Watch: Female security guard attacked near Ballard Way

Female security guard attacked

Police responded to an attempted armed robbery at the 1400 block of N.W. 46th Street on November 7. They made contact with the victim, who was a security guard for the building at the location. She told them that while patrolling the area near the intersection of northwest 46th Street and Northwest Ballard Way, she noticed a man hiding behind a large plant. She thought it was suspicious. She crossed the street to get some distant between her and the suspect. The man emerged and ran toward her. He was carrying a black briefcase. He dropped it as he got close to her and pulled out a knife. The suspect held the knife to the victim’s throat and told her to give him her money. She told him she didn't have any money. He got angry and said he was going to cut her. The suspect fell against the victim’s car, which was parked on the street. The victim grabbed the knife and bit the suspect on his arm and leg and then threw him to the ground. The suspect fled. In the scuffle the suspect punched her in the face and cut her pinky finger. Seattle Fire Department treated the woman at the scene. The man was described as 40 years old and wearing a large green jacket with a large hoodie. Police searched the area with a K9 unit but were unable to find the suspect.

Cig-pig takes Newports, leaves Bud Light

Seattle Police responded to a robbery at a business located on the 6100 block of 24th Avenue N.W. on November 8. The clerk told police that a suspect wearing a green hoodie entered the store and demanded cigarettes. He pounded the counter with an unknown object. When the clerk realized the object wasn't a gun, he ran to a back room and called police. The suspect took a couple packs of Newport cigarettes and a box of lighters and fled. He left an empty bottle of Bud Light at the store. A witness told police that they saw the man sitting in 2004 silver Honda Accord parked outside the store and then later saw the suspect run out of the store. They were able to provide a license plate. The care was reported stolen.

