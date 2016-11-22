Community Calendar

Dibble House Holiday Craft Sale

Dibble House

7301 Dibble Ave. N.W.

Fri., Nov. 25–Sun., Nov. 27. Local artisans will sell a wide variety of quality crafts, perfect for gift giving, including but not limited to: soaps and bath salts, jewelry, ceramics, knitted hats and scarfs, custom holiday décor, notebooks, cards, and baked goods. Fri. Nov. 25, 4–8 p.m., a preview of this seasons crafts with a special wine and appetizer evening, $3 requested donation for the Ballard Food Bank; Sat., Nov. 26, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 27, Noon–4 p.m.

Photos with Seattle Santa

Ballard Brothers Seafood

5305 15th Ave. N.W.

Nov. 25–Dec. 24, Noon–6 p.m.. As part of his efforts to generate interest and support for the Christmas Eve Walk for the homeless, the Seattle Santa is setting up shop at Ballard Brothers Seafood where the public can visit with Santa and his elves at in Seattle. Photos with Santa start at $10 per family and donations to help fill gift bags encouraged. For more information on The Seattle Santa and the 2016 Christmas Eve Walk for the Homeless, please visit www.theseattlesanta.com or email TheSeattleSanta@gmail.com.



Ballard High

Benefit Concerts

Ballard High School

1418 N.W. 65th St.

Dec 1 and 3, 7:30 p.m. Please join the Ballard Playmakers, alumni and local theatre friends for an evening in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the rock musical Rent and in recognition of World AIDS Day. Director Riley has selected a cast to sing the score of the Tony and Pulitzer-winning show. Proceeds will benefit the theatre LED lighting conversion and Lifelong, a local HIV/AIDS support non-profit. No fancy sets, just great singing. A few surprises are in store! (Director Riley sings the role of “Mark”!) Tickets at www.showtix4u.com or at the door. Families, please be advised Rent is a PG-13 rated show.

Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

Swedish Medical Center, Ballard

5300 Tallman Ave. N.W.

Third Sat. of month, 10:30 a.m.–Noon. Free. Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Info: Linda Whiteside, 206.529.3875.

The Market Street Singers

Ballard Senior Center

5429 32nd Ave. N.W.

Every Tues., 7 p.m. The Market Street Singers is a non-audition community choir. We’re always open to new members, particularly tenors and basses. For more information isit marketstreetsingers.org

Alzheimer’s Cafe

Monthly Meeting

Stage Door Cafe, Taproot Theatre

208 N. 85th St.

Second Tues. of month, 3:30–5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Cafe provides an opportunity to get out and socialize in a safe environment. No judgement or expectations—just support. There is no cost other than the food that is ordered. Parking available in the lot behind the Taproot. This is a program of the Phinney Neighborhood Association’s Greenwood Senior Center. For info: Carin Mack at 206.230.0166.

Exercise Class at Leif Erikson Lodge

2245 N.W. 57th St.

206.783.1274

Every Wed., 10–10:45 a.m., 45-minute light workout that includes aerobics, strength training, coordination, balance and brainpower. $3 fee per class attended, walk-ins welcome and open to the public.

Free Nia Fitness Class

Amazing Grace Spiritual Center

2007 N.W. 61st St.

Every Fri., 10–11 a.m. Suitable for all ages and all fitness levels, the first class is free. Nia is a barefoot fitness fusion blending martial arts, dance arts, and healing arts, along with world music sounds into an hour fitness fusion that is geared for “everybody.” Practiced globally, Nia is designed to work with everybody and every fitness level. Contact Deborah at ddzippie3@gmail.com.