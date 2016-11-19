Two car incident on Ballard Bridge sends three to hospital

A serious two car motor vehicle incident around 9:15pm on the Ballard Bridge Saturday Nov. 19 sent three people to the hospital.

One person had to be extricated from the wrecked car by Seattle Fire Dept. emergency crew members.

The incident closed the bridge in both directions as crews worked to rescue the trapped person.

Seattle Police were investigating the matter.



The Bridge remained closed most of the night as an investigation was conducted.