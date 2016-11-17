Small Business Saturday: #ShopSmall Has Big Impact in Ballard

By SBA Regional Administrator Calvin Goings

An increasingly popular tradition sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday continues to gain momentum and benefit local businesses in Ballard.

Falling on Nov. 26 this year, Small Business Saturday is a day to support the small businesses that ignite our local economies and enrich our communities.

Why It Is So Important to #ShopSmall

Small business owners and Main Street businesses create two out of every three new private-sector jobs in America, helping spur economic development in communities like Ballard and giving millions of families and individuals the opportunity to achieve the American dream.

According to American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business, 95 million Small Business Saturday shoppers spent an average of $170 last year. This gave an overall $16.2 billion boost to Main Street merchants and small businesses. This year, we’d like to see 100 million shoppers in neighborhoods across the nation.

In addition to retail businesses, local restaurants are also a vital part of Small Business Saturday. There are 1 million restaurant locations in the U.S. that – according to the National Restaurant Association – employ 14.4 million people, or approximately one out of 10 working Americans.

How to Participate in Small Business Saturday

For small business owners, visit www.sba.gov/SmallBusinessSaturday for tips on how to prepare for Small Business Saturday and the holiday season. The page also includes a link where you can register your business, collaborate with other participating businesses in Ballard, and download free #ShopSmall marketing materials.

For shoppers and supporters, visit www.SmallBusinessSaturday.com to find participating businesses and events in Ballard. You can also follow SBA on social media for updates and share your favorite local businesses using the hashtags #SmallBizSat, #ShopSmall and #DineSmall.

Among those who shopped on Small Business Saturday last year, 81 percent encouraged family and friends to support their local small businesses, so include your network in the conversation.

Together, we can reach our 100 million shopper goal and enable our local small businesses to do what they do best – innovate, create jobs, and keep communities like Ballard vibrant.

