The Children’s Christmas Party at Leif Erikson Hall is an afternoon of abundance, with live entertainment, dancing, authentic Norwegian cookies and treats, and a visit from Santa complete with presents. Photo courtesy of Seattle-Bergen Sister City Association

From Bergen to Ballard: Sister City Association closes the year with history and tradition

2016 was a busy year for the Seattle-Bergen Sister City Association with a flurry of activities, including a trip to Bergen, the 17th of May at Bergen Place, the annual Edvard Grieg Gala at Ballard First Lutheran Church, and the Seattle Sister Cities Reception at Seattle City Hall. The gift of 100 ceramic flowers from the City of Bergen and its Flora Metamophicae artists also lent itself to multiple exhibits, including a window display at Secret Garden Books, the National Sons of Norway Convention in Tacoma, and then again at City Hall. As the year draws to a close, the sister city group again focuses its attention on Ballard for the month of December.

The association’s connection to Ballard has always been a strong one, with deep ties in the Norwegian immigrant community, the Bergen Place Park commemorative mural, and cooperative work with other Nordic organizations. Over the years, many members have been neighborhood residents, as does the association’s current vice president, Bernice Chouery.

“In Ballard there is a natural interest in all things Norwegian, from fishing to flatbread,” she remarks. Chouery recently taught a class on how to make traditional lefse at Leif Erikson Lodge, and is the association’s resident expert on Norwegian cuisine and pastries. Fortunately for SBSCA members and guests, there will be two opportunities to get a taste of her delights, first at a book-signing and reading with author Neal Bascomb at the Ballard Branch of the Seattle Public Library on December 1 and then at the annual Children’s Christmas Party on December 11.

An Evening with Neal Bascomb marks the first of a new series for the SBSCA that will focus on Norwegian history. Bascomb, the internationally acclaimed award-winning author, will be reading from his latest bestseller, The Winter Fortress, which tells the story of the Norwegian resistance movement’s sabotage of the heavy water plant in Vemork, which ultimately thwarted Hitler’s efforts to development an atomic bomb.

“It was terribly exciting to learn that Neal Bascomb lives in Seattle,” shares Lori Ann Reinhall, president of the association, “and even more exciting when he accepted our invitation to join us for an evening.” Reinhall was familiar with many of Bascomb’s books, including Hunting Eichmann and The Perfect Mile, as well The Winter Fortress.



“It’s a fascinating read,” she reports, “and while the plot does not unfold in Bergen, it is an episode in history that affected all Norwegians, all of Europe and the world.” The event will be co-hosted by the Rotary Club of Ballard and Secret Garden Books on Market Street. A reception will begin at 5:30 with Chouery’s famous refreshments, with an opportunity to purchase a personal copy of The Winter Fortress. The author reading and Q&A session starts at 6:15, with more mingling and book-signing to follow. The evening is free and open to the public, with space on a first-come, first serve basis.

The Juletrefest or “Christmas Tree Party” is a long-standing Ballard tradition at Leif Erikson Lodge, which the Seattle-Bergen Sister City Association has supported together with the Karmøy Club for several years. A family affair, adults and children of all ages are all welcome to enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment, dancing, Norwegian cookies and treats, and a visit from Santa with presents. Both Reinhall and Chouery play key roles in the planning, Reinhall as resident musician and Chouery as culinary hostess for the afternoon. This year’s program features a performance by the Norwegian children’s dance group Barneleikarringen accompanied by the young musicians of Barnejam performing on traditional instruments and the popular children’s entertainer Alley Oop. Central is the Christmas tree, as everyone dances around it and sings traditional Norwegian holiday songs. It is a day of abundance, with a wide variety of Norwegian cookies, cakes and sandwiches to enjoy. The afternoon begins at 3:00, with an admission fee of $8.00 for adults and $1.00 for children under twelve. People of all ethnic groups and cultures are welcome to come and share the joy of a traditional Norwegian yuletide celebration.

An Evening with Neal Bascomb

Seattle Public Library, Ballard Branch

614 22nd Ave. NW

Thursday, December 1, 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Free admission Children’s Christmas Party

Leif Erikson Lodge

2245 NW 57th St.

Sunday, December 11, 3:00 – 5:00 PM

Adults $8.00 – Children $1.00

For more information, email seattlebergensisties@gmail.com.

