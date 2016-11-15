SPD detectives seek to return items taken in storage locker burglaries

Information provided by Seattle Police Department

North Precinct burglary detectives have recovered hundreds of stolen items from a suspected burglar’s storage locker and are now looking to return them to their rightful owners.

Over the past year, police have been investigating a series of break-ins targeting storage units in Lake City, Fremont and Downtown Seattle. After a great deal of sleuthing, detectives were able to identify the suspect and served a warrant on the man’s own storage unit downtown. Inside the 15 x 8 room, police found more than a thousand items, believed to have been stolen from other storage units around Seattle.

Detectives have already returned some of the recovered items–including military discharge papers, a watch and even a banjo–but believe many of the items found in the locker have not been reported to police.



If you or someone you know has been the victim of a storage unit break-in this year, detectives ask that you review the gallery of photos below and contact police to claim your items. If you believe one of the items pictured below is yours, please have your case number ready and call (206) 684-5735.

Detectives have identified the suspect and are still working to arrest him.

