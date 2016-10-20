Photo courtesy of The Herren Project.

Former NBA player and recovered addict, Chris Herren, speaking Ballard High School on October 13.

From the headlines to mainlining: Former NBA star Chris Herren shares his story

Those are the words of former NBA player and recovered addict, Chris Herren, who spoke to students at Ballard High School on October 13 about the dangers of addiction and the path to recovery. The event was open to the public, and hundreds of people, including students, parents and teachers, gathered in the BHS gymnasium to listen to the former Boston Celtic.

Herren, who endured a decade of addiction to opiates, founded The Herren Project, an organization that provides educational programs and resources for individuals seeking recovery. The organization also increases awareness for the signs of addiction through Herren sharing his story about substance abuse and recovery.



Herren said that he gives over 250 talks a year and has spoken to professional athletic groups like the Seahawks, and students at Harvard, West Point and high schools all over the nation.

Herren spoke candidly about what led to his addiction, his loss and eventual recovery.

“I don't know anyone at 15-years-old picturing themselves down the road with a drug addiction. … When it comes to substance use, as a society we forget about the first day and focus on the worst day. We need to focus on the beginning,” Herren told the Ballard News-Tribune.

In many of Herren’s talks he discusses early signs of his addiction. He spoke about showing up to games in college after not sleeping all night and using cocaine, alcohol and opiates.

“I played in the NBA and struggled with heroin for eight years. That addiction came about with painkillers while I was in the NBA. The students hear about my beginnings just as much the end.”

His story is similar to those heard by recovery counselors throughout the country and across King County as heroin and methamphetamine rates soar. According to the University of Washington Alcohol & Drug Abuse Institute fatal overdoses linked to heroin rose by 58 percent and methamphetamine related deaths soared by 59 percent in King County in 2014.

Herren said his addiction to opiates started with abusing prescription pain medicines and cocaine. He was introduced to prescription opiates at age 22 by taking a 40-milligram OxyContin. Eventually he was using 1600 milligrams a day and spending $25,000 a month on the opiate, according to Herren. Then at age 24 he started injecting heroin while playing basketball throughout Europe. Herren said his performance suffered as time went on, and the teams he played for didn’t want him anymore. He was eventually sent home and at age 27, and his life spiraled. Herren said his addiction led to arrests, overdosing, suicide attempts and eventually him losing his family – a wife and three sons. He finally recovered at age 32.

“I believe we come up short on educating the kids today. We don't focus on wellness as much as we should. Overall wellness is physical and mental health. … The goal of these talks is for the kids to focus on their own story, not mine, and what they think about their own future and what they’re going to do.”

To learn more about The Herren Project visit http://www.theherrenproject.org

