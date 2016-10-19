Shane Harms/Ballard News-Tribune

Oct. 22 proclaimed ‘Rainier Beer’s R Day’ by Gov. Jay Inslee, Mayor Ed Murray

3rd Annual R Day celebration to be held at the Old Rainier Brewery this Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 22 has been officially proclaimed ‘Rainier Beer’s R Day’ by both Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and City of Seattle Mayor Ed Murray. To commemorate the occasion, Rainier Beer is hosting the 3rd Annual R Day celebration from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Old Rainier Brewery in Seattle. R Day acknowledges the two-year anniversary of the return of the giant neon Rainier “R” to the Old Rainier Brewery and it is a yearly tribute to Rainier’s local history, heritage and culture.

“Rainier Brewing Company and Rainier Beer have made a historical and cultural impact on the City of Seattle, the state of Washington, and the entire Pacific Northwest region,” said Gov. Inslee in a proclamation earlier this month. Mayor Murray echoed Gov. Inslee’s sentiment in his own proclamation saying, “We are proud to mark their annual R Day event,” and recognize the “impact that Rainier Brewing Company and Rainier Beer has on the City of Seattle.”

Rainier Brewing Company has had double digit sales growth for the past four years and continues to be one of the most popular beers in the Pacific Northwest. Rainier Pale Mountain Ale is inspired by Rainier’s own post-Prohibition pale ales and will be making its R Day debut this year.

“Consumers are excited by the return of Rainier brewing to Washington state, and are eager to try the first new beer from Rainier in nearly 20 years,” said Rainier Beer spokesperson Michael Scott.

This year’s R Day is brought to you by KEXP and features live music from Thunderpussy and Hobosexual, as well as a five-station rock climbing wall, the Jubilee Team Challenge, and plenty of Rainier Beer and Rainier Pale Mountain Ale to go around.

The Jubilee Team Challenge is a fun and friendly competition for 20 teams of 4 that includes Flip Cup, Cornhole, Giant Jenga, and a Climbing Wall Relay Race. Teams can register here.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 22nd, 2016

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: The Old Rainier Brewery, 3100 Airport Way South, Seattle, WA 98134