Courtesy of Ballard Performance Arts

'The Foreigner' at Ballard High is a Larry Shue farce with a social conscience

By Ann Selberg

For those who braved the weather on a dark and stormy Friday night, there was rich reward at the Earl Kelly Center for Performing Arts where the Ballard High Playmakers have mounted a terrific production of The Foreigner. This play continues its run next week on October 20th, 21st and 22nd.

In keeping with the stormy weekend, the play began with wind, rain and thunder brewing. The sound effects were used both to comic effect and as foreshadowing. Set at Betty Meeks’ lodge, in rural Georgia, the winds blow in an assortment of characters to populate the stage. As we become acquainted with these characters we grow to like them in spite of their shortcomings.



What does a shy Englishman in search of rest do when he visits a fishing lodge in Georgia? Charlie Baker, a proofreader by day and boring husband by night, adopts the persona of a foreigner who doesn't understand English. When others begin to speak freely around him, he not only becomes privy to secrets both dangerous and frivolous, he also discovers an adventurous extrovert within himself.

The Playmakers proved themselves skillful with comedy and kept us laughing with their enthusiastic character portrayals, physical gags and robust delivery of comic lines. Under the direction of Shawn Riley this cast is convincingly in character and they carry us along with ease while making us feel like we are insiders who know their secrets. The seven members of the ensemble are truly a team with each one being a critical part of the whole.

Froggy LeSueur.............Kenji Picardo

Charlie Baker.................Peter Bauer

Betty Meeks...................Hanna Uselding

David Marshall Lee........Diego Roberts Buceta

Catherine Simms...........Cassidy Murphy

Ellard Simms..................Logan Couch

Owen Musser.................Nick Requarth

The stage set speaks of hunting, fishing, and a certain freedom from current design trends. The widow Betty Meeks is a practical woman who admittedly is out of touch with the world beyond her county. She graciously takes care of her guests and her abode reflects a quaint and rustic homey warmth. She is thrilled to be associated with a “foreigner” who helps her imagine exotic places and people and she seems energized by his presence.

It is interesting to observe how the different personalities in the lodge are altered by the presence of the foreigner. Their strongest qualities are amplified depending upon their view of him. As a person who appears to be at a disadvantage with language, some are moved to help him and some are determined to get the upper hand by exploiting his apparent disadvantage. Those who do not have his best interests at heart may just come up against the cleverest plot a science fiction proofreader can conjure.

Do not delay in making your plans to see this timely show. It will be an evening well-spent and you will be supporting the efforts of a remarkable cast and crew who demonstrate yet again how much talent there is at Ballard High. Advance reserved seating is available at showtix4u.com. Student and Senior Admission $10. Adult Admission $15. Curtain for all shows is 7:30pm. On Thursday, October 20th only, tickets bought at the door will be at a 2-for-the-price-of-1 rate. Bring a friend!