Community Calendar

Deadline for receiving Calendar items is Noon Wednesday for the following week’s Friday Tribune. Events are published based on timeliness and space available. Email submissions as soon as possible to: calendar@robinsonnews.com. Items can be accepted from nonprofit groups and government agencies only. Others may call Tamara Chakos at 206.359.2248 for inclusion in our “Out & About” advertising column.

‘Green Up’ Renewable Energy Info Booth

Seattle Public Library, Ballard

5614 22nd Ave. N.W.

Oct. 19 and 26, 1–5 p.m. Chat with City Light representatives about how local renewable energy projects in the Pacific Northwest can support clean energy and a healthy environment. Seattle City Light customers can change their owned or rented home’s energy usage to renewable energy through the program. For more information call the Library at 206.684.4089.

Poetry ‘Potluck’

Seattle Public Library, Ballard Branch

5614 22nd Ave. N.W.

Thurs., Oct. 20, 6–7:30 p.m. An informal monthly gathering for listening to and reading poetry aloud. Attendees should bring a few favorite poems. This is a feast of poetry, not a food event. For more information, call the Library at 206.684.4089 or Ask a Librarian.

110th Leif Erikson Lodge Bazaar

Leif Erikson Lodge 2-001,

Sons of Norway

2245 N.W. 57th St.

Sat., Oct. 22, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 23, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Help us celebrate 110 years of bazaars. Have some family fun while enjoying Nordic food from our tastefully designed sandwiches to the delicate krumkake cone and the hearty ertesuppe/peasoup, lapskaus/lamb stew, and rømmegrøt, a silky sour cream porridge and also delicious Norwegian desserts in our Bakeri/Bakery. Good, strong Norwegian coffee is served all day! For more information visit www.leiferiksonlodge.com, or call 206.783.1274.



Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

Swedish Medical Center, Ballard

5300 Tallman Ave. N.W.

Third Sat. of month, 10:30 a.m.–Noon. Free. Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Info: Linda Whiteside, 206.529.3875.

Alzheimer’s Cafe

Monthly Meeting

Stage Door Cafe, Taproot Theatre

208 N. 85th St.

Second Tues. of month, 3:30–5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Cafe provides an opportunity to get out and socialize in a safe environment. No judgement or expectations—just support. There is no cost other than the food that is ordered. Parking available in the lot behind the Taproot. This is a program of the Phinney Neighborhood Association’s Greenwood Senior Center. For info: Carin Mack at 206.230.0166.

The Market Street Singers

Ballard Senior Center

5429 32nd Ave. N.W.

Every Tues., 7 p.m. The Market Street Singers is a non-audition community choir. We’re always open to new members, particularly tenors and basses. For more information isit marketstreetsingers.org

Exercise Class at Leif Erikson Lodge

2245 N.W. 57th St.

206.783.1274

Every Wed., 10–10:45 a.m., 45-minute light workout that includes aerobics, strength training, coordination, balance and brainpower. $3 fee per class attended, walk-ins welcome and open to the public.

Free Nia Fitness Class

Amazing Grace Spiritual Center

2007 N.W. 61st St.

Every Fri., 10–11 a.m. Suitable for all ages and all fitness levels, the first class is free. Nia is a barefoot fitness fusion blending martial arts, dance arts, and healing arts, along with world music sounds into an hour fitness fusion that is geared for “everybody.” Practiced globally, Nia is designed to work with everybody and every fitness level. Contact Deborah at ddzippie3@gmail.com.