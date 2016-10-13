Crown Hill / Whittier Heights Find It, Fix It Community Walk postponed due to weather

Due to the severe weather forecast for this coming Saturday, and out of an abundance of caution, the Crown Hill / Whittier Heights Find It, Fix It Community Walk originally scheduled for October 15, 12:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. has been postponed.

This decision was driven by public safety concerns and the need for City staff to be available for potential emergency response efforts.

The Seattle Department of Neighborhoods will update the public when a new date for the walk has been determined.

For more information on the Find It, Fix It Community Walks program, contact Lemmis Stephens at 206.386.1907 or lemmis.stephens@seattle.gov or visitwww.seattle.gov/finditfixit.